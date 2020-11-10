PlusFinancial Times
Financial Times
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 04:54 PM IST

Dalmia Sugar Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 719.53 crore, up 78.41% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 719.53 crore in September 2020 up 78.41% from Rs. 403.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.55 crore in September 2020 up 10.81% from Rs. 50.13 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.98 crore in September 2020 down 0.93% from Rs. 103.95 crore in September 2019.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.19 in September 2019.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 142.40 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 141.56% returns over the last 6 months and 55.54% over the last 12 months.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations719.53881.52403.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations719.53881.52403.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials12.19279.73-7.92
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks541.55308.08324.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost32.0130.3129.71
Depreciation14.8514.5314.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses42.2366.4140.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.70182.462.40
Other Income11.4316.4787.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.13198.9389.57
Interest14.9025.6421.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.23173.2968.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax73.23173.2968.22
Tax17.6847.4318.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.55125.8650.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.55125.8650.13
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates55.55125.8650.13
Equity Share Capital16.1916.1916.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.8615.556.19
Diluted EPS6.8615.556.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.8615.556.19
Diluted EPS6.8615.556.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:33 pm

tags #Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries #Dalmia Sugar #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar

