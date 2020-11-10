Dalmia Sugar Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 719.53 crore, up 78.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 719.53 crore in September 2020 up 78.41% from Rs. 403.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.55 crore in September 2020 up 10.81% from Rs. 50.13 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.98 crore in September 2020 down 0.93% from Rs. 103.95 crore in September 2019.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.19 in September 2019.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 142.40 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 141.56% returns over the last 6 months and 55.54% over the last 12 months.