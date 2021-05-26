Dalmia Sugar Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 488.80 crore, down 11.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 488.80 crore in March 2021 down 11.14% from Rs. 550.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.86 crore in March 2021 down 16.29% from Rs. 61.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.44 crore in March 2021 up 23.75% from Rs. 112.68 crore in March 2020.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.41 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.65 in March 2020.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 325.65 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 139.36% returns over the last 6 months and 391.18% over the last 12 months.