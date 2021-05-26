MARKET NEWS

Dalmia Sugar Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 488.80 crore, down 11.14% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 02:06 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 488.80 crore in March 2021 down 11.14% from Rs. 550.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.86 crore in March 2021 down 16.29% from Rs. 61.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.44 crore in March 2021 up 23.75% from Rs. 112.68 crore in March 2020.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.41 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.65 in March 2020.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 325.65 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 139.36% returns over the last 6 months and 391.18% over the last 12 months.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations488.80605.78550.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations488.80605.78550.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials953.89637.87880.03
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-709.96-184.80-534.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost42.2439.1637.80
Depreciation51.7714.3915.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses75.4257.8570.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.4441.3180.87
Other Income12.2313.7816.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.6755.0997.63
Interest10.2011.1225.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.4743.9771.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax77.4743.9771.80
Tax25.616.879.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.8637.1061.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.8637.1061.95
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.8637.1061.95
Equity Share Capital16.1916.1916.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.414.587.65
Diluted EPS6.414.587.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.414.587.65
Diluted EPS6.414.587.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries #Dalmia Sugar #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: May 26, 2021 02:00 pm

