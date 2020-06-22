Dalmia Sugar Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 550.09 crore, down 3.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 550.09 crore in March 2020 down 3.31% from Rs. 568.94 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.95 crore in March 2020 up 43.2% from Rs. 43.26 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.68 crore in March 2020 up 32.05% from Rs. 85.33 crore in March 2019.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 7.65 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.71 in March 2019.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 112.65 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.22% returns over the last 6 months and 9.74% over the last 12 months.