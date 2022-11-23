Dalmia Industri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 236.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 236.33% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 192.37% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Dalmia Industri shares closed at 10.55 on March 08, 2021 (BSE)