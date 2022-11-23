English
    Dalmia Industri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 236.33% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Industrial Development are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 236.33% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 192.37% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    Dalmia Industrial Development
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.170.460.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.170.460.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.390.45--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.23----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.02--
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.010.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.020.04
    Other Income0.030.03--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.010.04
    Interest----0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.010.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.010.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.010.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.010.02
    Equity Share Capital20.2520.2520.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.010.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.010.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 07:11 pm