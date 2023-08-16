Dalmia Industri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 2.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 2.09% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 456.44% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Dalmia Industri shares closed at 10.55 on March 08, 2021 (BSE)