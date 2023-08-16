English
    Dalmia Industri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 2.09% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Industrial Development are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 2.09% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 456.44% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Dalmia Industri shares closed at 10.55 on March 08, 2021 (BSE)

    Dalmia Industrial Development
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.450.130.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.450.130.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.000.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.44-1.87--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.02
    Depreciation--0.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.080.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.11-0.02
    Other Income0.030.170.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.060.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.060.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.060.01
    Tax--0.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.050.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.050.01
    Equity Share Capital20.2520.2520.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.020.01
    Diluted EPS-0.020.020.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.020.01
    Diluted EPS-0.020.020.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dalmia Industri #Dalmia Industrial Development #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

