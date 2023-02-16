Dalmia Industri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 488.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 488.71% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 85.43% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.