Dalmia Industri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 488.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 488.71% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 85.43% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Dalmia Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Dalmia Industri shares closed at 10.55 on March 08, 2021 (BSE)