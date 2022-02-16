Dalmia Industri Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 90.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 90.75% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 73.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 75% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Dalmia Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Dalmia Industri shares closed at 10.55 on March 08, 2021 (BSE)