Dalmia Bharat: Volume growth a bright spot in an otherwise dull quarter

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June-quarter results of Dalmia Bharat, India’s fourth largest cement maker, were in stark contrast to the industry competitors. Surprisingly, the realisations for Q1 turned out to be quite muted, but the company more than made up for it with a strong outperformance on the volume growth front. Quarterly result highlights In Q1, the company grew its sales by 27 percent year on year (YoY). Overall volumes for the quarter came in at 6.2 MT, which is 27 percent higher than last...