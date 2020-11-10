PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|dalmia-bharat-sugar-reports-11-rise-in-q2-profit-to-invest-over-rs-400-crore-in-expansion-6098161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21. Watch Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 121

Need 1 more seats to win

MGB : 114

Need 8 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dalmia Bharat Sugar reports 11% rise in Q2 profit; to invest over Rs 400 crore in expansion

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Dalmia Bharat Sugar informed that the board has given in-principal approval to the expansion of sugar and distillery capacities.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has reported a 11 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 55.55 crore for the quarter ended September and announced investment of over Rs 400 crore on expansion.

Its net profit stood at Rs 50.13 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 730.96 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 486.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On Monday, it was erroneously reported that total income had declined. The board has approved capital expenditure (capex) plan of Rs 412 crore for brownfield expansion and strategic diversion of sugar into ethanol.

Close

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Dalmia Bharat Sugar informed that the board has given in-principal approval to the expansion of sugar and distillery capacities. "The government of India in the recent past has given a lot of impetus on ethanol blending programme and accordingly the company plans to increase its distillery capacity to meet the increasing ethanol demand," the filing said.

related news

The overall cane crushing capacity is planned to be increased approximately by 5,000 TCD (tonnes crushed per day) and distillery production is planned to be increased around 15 crore litres from currently 8 crore litres over a period of next two-three years. "The capital expenditure for the abovementioned expansion is estimated to be Rs 412 crore which will be financed partly by way of internal accruals and partly through debt," Dalmia Bharat Sugar said.

The company has three sugar factories located in Uttar Pradesh (Ramgarh, Jawaharpur and Nigohi) and in Maharashtra (Kolhapur and Sangli). The company has aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 34,000 TCD, distillery and co-generation operation of 240 kilo litres per day and 119 MW, respectively.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 05:09 pm

tags #Business #Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.