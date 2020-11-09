172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|dalmia-bharat-sugar-industries-q2-profit-up-11-at-rs-55-55-crore-6094791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Q2 profit up 11% at Rs 55.55 crore

The company's net profit stood at Rs 50.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd on November 9 reported a 11 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 55.55 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 50.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 730.96 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 486.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 09:54 pm

tags #Business #Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd #Results

