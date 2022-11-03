English
    Dalmia Bharat Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.00 crore, down 2.94% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.00 crore in September 2022 down 2.94% from Rs. 34.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.00 crore in September 2022 up 26.87% from Rs. 67.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.00 crore in September 2022 down 20.87% from Rs. 115.00 crore in September 2021.

    Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 4.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in September 2021.

    Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,595.10 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.22% returns over the last 6 months and -20.97% over the last 12 months.

    Dalmia Bharat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.0033.0034.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.0033.0034.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.0021.0024.00
    Depreciation2.001.002.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.008.005.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.003.003.00
    Other Income88.007.00110.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.0010.00113.00
    Interest--1.001.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.009.00112.00
    Exceptional Items-----30.00
    P/L Before Tax89.009.0082.00
    Tax4.00--15.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.009.0067.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.009.0067.00
    Equity Share Capital37.0037.0037.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.560.463.60
    Diluted EPS4.560.463.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.560.463.60
    Diluted EPS4.560.463.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Dalmia Bharat #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am