Dalmia Bharat Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.00 crore, down 2.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.00 crore in September 2022 down 2.94% from Rs. 34.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.00 crore in September 2022 up 26.87% from Rs. 67.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.00 crore in September 2022 down 20.87% from Rs. 115.00 crore in September 2021.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 4.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in September 2021.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,595.10 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.22% returns over the last 6 months and -20.97% over the last 12 months.