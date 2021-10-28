Dalmia Bharat Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore, down 2.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore in September 2021 down 2.86% from Rs. 35.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.00 crore in September 2021 up 1240% from Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.00 crore in September 2021 up 858.33% from Rs. 12.00 crore in September 2020.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2020.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,959.75 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.10% returns over the last 6 months and 138.05% over the last 12 months.