Dalmia Bharat Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.00 crore, down 10.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.00 crore in September 2020 down 10.26% from Rs. 39.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2020 down 89.58% from Rs. 48.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.00 crore in September 2020 down 77.78% from Rs. 54.00 crore in September 2019.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.46 in September 2019.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 872.65 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 71.98% returns over the last 6 months and 5.99% over the last 12 months.