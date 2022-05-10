 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dalmia Bharat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore, down 12.82% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore in March 2022 down 12.82% from Rs. 39.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.00 crore in March 2022 up 1820% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.00 crore in March 2022 up 725% from Rs. 12.00 crore in March 2021.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 5.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2021.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,452.80 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

Dalmia Bharat
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.00 33.00 39.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.00 33.00 39.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.00 21.00 21.00
Depreciation 2.00 1.00 3.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.00 7.00 22.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.00 4.00 -7.00
Other Income 93.00 3.00 16.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.00 7.00 9.00
Interest 1.00 -- 4.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.00 7.00 5.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 96.00 7.00 5.00
Tax -- -3.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 96.00 10.00 5.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 96.00 10.00 5.00
Equity Share Capital 37.00 37.00 37.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.13 0.51 0.28
Diluted EPS 5.13 0.51 0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.13 0.51 0.28
Diluted EPS 5.13 0.51 0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Dalmia Bharat #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 10, 2022 11:21 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.