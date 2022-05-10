Dalmia Bharat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore, down 12.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore in March 2022 down 12.82% from Rs. 39.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.00 crore in March 2022 up 1820% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.00 crore in March 2022 up 725% from Rs. 12.00 crore in March 2021.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 5.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2021.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,452.80 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)