Dalmia Bharat Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.00 crore, down 39.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.00 crore in March 2020 down 39.66% from Rs. 58.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.00 crore in March 2020 up 80% from Rs. 40.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.00 crore in March 2020 up 107.14% from Rs. 42.00 crore in March 2019.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 3.76 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2019.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 564.35 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.74% returns over the last 6 months and -51.80% over the last 12 months.