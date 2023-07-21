English
    Dalmia Bharat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.00 crore, up 6.06% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.00 crore in June 2023 up 6.06% from Rs. 33.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2023 up 9.09% from Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2022.

    Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2022.

    Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 2,021.30 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.80% returns over the last 6 months and 40.35% over the last 12 months.

    Dalmia Bharat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.0034.0033.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.0034.0033.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.0022.0021.00
    Depreciation1.002.001.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.008.008.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.002.003.00
    Other Income9.0094.007.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.0096.0010.00
    Interest1.001.001.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.0095.009.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.0095.009.00
    Tax1.006.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.0089.009.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.0089.009.00
    Equity Share Capital37.0037.0037.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.504.780.46
    Diluted EPS0.504.780.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.504.780.46
    Diluted EPS0.504.780.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

