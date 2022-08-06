Dalmia Bharat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.00 crore, down 2.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.00 crore in June 2022 down 2.94% from Rs. 34.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2022 down 10% from Rs. 10.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2022 down 15.38% from Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2021.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2021.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,561.00 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.55% returns over the last 6 months and -23.30% over the last 12 months.