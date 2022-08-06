 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalmia Bharat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.00 crore, down 2.94% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.00 crore in June 2022 down 2.94% from Rs. 34.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2022 down 10% from Rs. 10.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2022 down 15.38% from Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2021.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2021.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,561.00 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.55% returns over the last 6 months and -23.30% over the last 12 months.

Dalmia Bharat
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.00 34.00 34.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.00 34.00 34.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.00 21.00 24.00
Depreciation 1.00 2.00 1.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.00 7.00 5.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.00 4.00 4.00
Other Income 7.00 93.00 8.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.00 97.00 12.00
Interest 1.00 1.00 2.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.00 96.00 10.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.00 96.00 10.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.00 96.00 10.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.00 96.00 10.00
Equity Share Capital 37.00 37.00 37.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.46 5.13 0.51
Diluted EPS 0.46 5.13 0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.46 5.13 0.51
Diluted EPS 0.46 5.13 0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
