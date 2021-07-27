Dalmia Bharat Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore, down 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.00 crore in June 2021 down 5.56% from Rs. 36.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.00 crore in June 2021 up 66.67% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2020.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2020.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 2,226.95 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.48% returns over the last 6 months and 213.99% over the last 12 months.