Dalmia Bharat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.00 crore, down 3.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.00 crore in December 2022 down 3.03% from Rs. 33.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.00 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.00 crore in December 2022 up 75% from Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2021.

Dalmia Bharat
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.00 33.00 33.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.00 33.00 33.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.00 22.00 21.00
Depreciation 1.00 2.00 1.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.00 8.00 7.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.00 1.00 4.00
Other Income 11.00 88.00 3.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.00 89.00 7.00
Interest 1.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.00 89.00 7.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.00 89.00 7.00
Tax 1.00 4.00 -3.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.00 85.00 10.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.00 85.00 10.00
Equity Share Capital 38.00 37.00 37.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 4.56 0.51
Diluted EPS 0.60 4.56 0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 4.56 0.51
Diluted EPS 0.60 4.56 0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited