Dalmia Bharat Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.00 crore, down 13.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.00 crore in December 2021 down 13.16% from Rs. 38.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2021 up 11.11% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2021 down 57.89% from Rs. 19.00 crore in December 2020.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2020.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,726.35 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.28% returns over the last 6 months and 49.21% over the last 12 months.