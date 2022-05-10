Dalmia Bharat Q4 profit down 6% to Rs 600 crore

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat has reported 6.10 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 600 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 639 crore in the year-ago period, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from operations was up 7.26 per cent to Rs 3,380 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,151 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses were at Rs 3,077 crore as against Rs 2,770 crore.

Sales volume was also up 3.12 per cent in January-March 2021-22 to 6.6 million tonne as against 6.4 million tonne in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, the consolidated net profit was marginally down at Rs 1,173 crore from Rs 1,183 crore in 2020-21.

Revenue from operation was at Rs 11,288 crore in 2021-22.

This was 11.65 per cent higher than Rs 10,110 crore in the previous year.

In 2021-22, sales volume was 22.2 million tonne, up 7.3 per cent from the previous year’s.

Through proactive cost containment measures, our teams have successfully mitigated the adverse inflationary impact and delivered one of the lowest total costs per tonne of cement alongside a volume growth in line with the industry.

The recent strong recovery in demand and prices across all our operating regions is highly encouraging.

"While the margins may continue to remain under pressure, we are undertaking proactive measures to retain our cost leadership and deliver sustainable earnings growth. We continue to be on track to reach capacity of 48.5 million tonne by March ’24,” Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Managing Director and CEO Mahendra Singhi said.