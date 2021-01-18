Dalmia Bharat Q3 PAT seen up 825.2% YoY to Rs. 240 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

cement-bags-delivery_pic

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Dalmia Bharat to report net profit at Rs. 240 crore up 825.2% year-on-year (down 4.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 19.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 24,180 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 51.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,570 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.