App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dalmia Bharat Q2 profit falls 88%; board okays amalgamation with OCL India

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 18 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat on Wednesday reported a decline of 88.88 percent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018, impacted by foreign currency fluctuation cost.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 18 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a BSE filing.

However, its total revenue during the quarter under review was up 15.76 percent to Rs 2,232 crore as against Rs 1,928 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

"The foreign currency fluctuation loss for the quarter and six months ended September, 2018, is Rs 83 crore and Rs 115 crore, respectively," the company said.

related news

Dalmia Bharat's total expenses stood at Rs 2,296 crore, up 21.80 percent, as against Rs 1,885 crore a year ago.

Its sales volume during the quarter was up 13.46 percent to 4.13 MT as against 3.64 MT in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Dalmia Bharat said that its board has approved the implementation of the scheme of arrangement and amalgamation of OCL India and Dalmia Bharat.

"The board of directors of the company and other entities involved in the scheme in their respective board meeting(s) held October 30, 2018, resolved and approved October 30, 2018 to be the date for implementing the scheme with effect from the appointed date, January 01, 2015," the company said.

Over the outlook, the company said that it is witnessing "robust cement demand" driven by healthy pickup in affordable housing projects and infrastructure development.

"All the landmark projects initiated by the central and state governments are progressing well. We expect the momentum to continue further and expect robust cement demand growth," said Dalmia Bharat.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 12:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Dalmia Bharat #earnings #OCL India #Results

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.