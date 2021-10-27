MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dalmia Bharat Q2 profit down 10% to Rs 209 crore, revenue jumps to Rs 2,577 crore

Inspite of unprecedented cost-related headwinds across regions, our razor-sharp focus on operational efficiencies and execution has helped us contain our costs and deliver industry-leading performance, Managing Director Puneet Dalmia said.

PTI
October 27, 2021 / 08:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Wednesday reported 9.91 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 209 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 232 crore during July-September period a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 11.41 per cent to Rs 2,577 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,313 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,309 crore as against Rs 1,986 crore.

Its sales volume was higher at 5.1 million tonne from 4.8 million tonne earlier.

Close

Inspite of unprecedented cost-related headwinds across regions, our razor-sharp focus on operational efficiencies and execution has helped us contain our costs and deliver industry-leading performance, Managing Director Puneet Dalmia said.

On the outlook, Dalmia said he expects the demand and pricing environment for the sector to improve in the rest of the year as India's economy continues to rebound from the lows of last year.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on further strengthening our momentum to drive sustainable and profitable growth and generate top-tier returns for our stakeholders, he said.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,960.45 apiece on BSE, up 1 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Dalmia Bharat #Results
first published: Oct 27, 2021 08:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.