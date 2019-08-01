App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dalmia Bharat Q1 net profit at Rs 152 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 52 crore in the June 2018 quarter a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd August 1 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 152 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 52 crore in the June 2018 quarter a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue during the quarter was Rs 2,581 crore. It was Rs 2,411 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Close

Meanwhile, the company said its result was "not comparable with the previous period".

Dalmia Bharat's total expenses stood at Rs 2,329 crore.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 928.20 apiece on the BSE, a rise of 0.22 per cent.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #Dalmia Bharat Ltd #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.