Dalmia Bharat Q1 net profit at Rs 152 cr

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd August 1 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 152 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 52 crore in the June 2018 quarter a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue during the quarter was Rs 2,581 crore. It was Rs 2,411 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, the company said its result was "not comparable with the previous period".

Dalmia Bharat's total expenses stood at Rs 2,329 crore.