Dalmia Bharat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,971.00 crore, up 15.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,971.00 crore in September 2022 up 15.29% from Rs. 2,577.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.00 crore in September 2022 down 77.45% from Rs. 204.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 415.00 crore in September 2022 down 37.69% from Rs. 666.00 crore in September 2021.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.90 in September 2021.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,595.10 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.22% returns over the last 6 months and -20.97% over the last 12 months.

Dalmia Bharat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,971.00 3,302.00 2,577.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,971.00 3,302.00 2,577.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 442.00 439.00 330.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.00 2.00 2.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.00 -21.00 2.00
Power & Fuel 892.00 952.00 --
Employees Cost 189.00 198.00 198.00
Depreciation 332.00 312.00 303.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,072.00 1,143.00 1,424.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.00 277.00 318.00
Other Income 38.00 22.00 45.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.00 299.00 363.00
Interest 54.00 47.00 50.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.00 252.00 313.00
Exceptional Items -- -- -6.00
P/L Before Tax 29.00 252.00 307.00
Tax -21.00 64.00 93.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.00 188.00 214.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -9.00 -- -5.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.00 188.00 209.00
Minority Interest -1.00 -9.00 -5.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.00 17.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.00 196.00 204.00
Equity Share Capital 37.00 37.00 37.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.47 10.46 10.90
Diluted EPS 2.47 10.44 10.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.47 10.46 10.90
Diluted EPS 2.47 10.44 10.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
