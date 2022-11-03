English
    Dalmia Bharat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,971.00 crore, up 15.29% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,971.00 crore in September 2022 up 15.29% from Rs. 2,577.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.00 crore in September 2022 down 77.45% from Rs. 204.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 415.00 crore in September 2022 down 37.69% from Rs. 666.00 crore in September 2021.

    Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.90 in September 2021.

    Close

    Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,595.10 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.22% returns over the last 6 months and -20.97% over the last 12 months.

    Dalmia Bharat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,971.003,302.002,577.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,971.003,302.002,577.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials442.00439.00330.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.002.002.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.00-21.002.00
    Power & Fuel892.00952.00--
    Employees Cost189.00198.00198.00
    Depreciation332.00312.00303.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,072.001,143.001,424.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.00277.00318.00
    Other Income38.0022.0045.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.00299.00363.00
    Interest54.0047.0050.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.00252.00313.00
    Exceptional Items-----6.00
    P/L Before Tax29.00252.00307.00
    Tax-21.0064.0093.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.00188.00214.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-9.00---5.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.00188.00209.00
    Minority Interest-1.00-9.00-5.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.0017.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.00196.00204.00
    Equity Share Capital37.0037.0037.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.4710.4610.90
    Diluted EPS2.4710.4410.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.4710.4610.90
    Diluted EPS2.4710.4410.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Dalmia Bharat #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am