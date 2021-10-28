Dalmia Bharat Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,577.00 crore, up 6.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,577.00 crore in September 2021 up 6.93% from Rs. 2,410.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.00 crore in September 2021 down 12.07% from Rs. 232.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 666.00 crore in September 2021 down 10.48% from Rs. 744.00 crore in September 2020.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.90 in September 2021 from Rs. 12.24 in September 2020.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,959.75 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.10% returns over the last 6 months and 138.05% over the last 12 months.