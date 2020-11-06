172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|dalmia-bharat-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2410-00-crore-up-7-78-y-o-y-6075531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dalmia Bharat Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,410.00 crore, up 7.78% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,410.00 crore in September 2020 up 7.78% from Rs. 2,236.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 232.00 crore in September 2020 up 759.26% from Rs. 27.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 744.00 crore in September 2020 up 43.08% from Rs. 520.00 crore in September 2019.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 12.24 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.40 in September 2019.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 872.65 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 71.98% returns over the last 6 months and 5.99% over the last 12 months.

Dalmia Bharat
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,410.001,974.002,236.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,410.001,974.002,236.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials365.00287.00351.00
Purchase of Traded Goods12.005.0016.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.0059.009.00
Power & Fuel350.00--430.00
Employees Cost169.00174.00169.00
Depreciation302.00301.00406.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses796.00834.00790.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax401.00314.0065.00
Other Income41.0055.0049.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax442.00369.00114.00
Interest74.0074.0099.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax368.00295.0015.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax368.00295.0015.00
Tax136.00107.00-21.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities232.00188.0036.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period232.00188.0036.00
Minority Interest--2.00-9.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates232.00190.0027.00
Equity Share Capital37.0037.0039.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.2410.031.40
Diluted EPS12.2210.011.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.2410.03--
Diluted EPS12.2210.011.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Cement - Major #Dalmia Bharat #Earnings First-Cut #Results

