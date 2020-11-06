Dalmia Bharat Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,410.00 crore, up 7.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,410.00 crore in September 2020 up 7.78% from Rs. 2,236.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 232.00 crore in September 2020 up 759.26% from Rs. 27.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 744.00 crore in September 2020 up 43.08% from Rs. 520.00 crore in September 2019.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 12.24 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.40 in September 2019.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 872.65 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 71.98% returns over the last 6 months and 5.99% over the last 12 months.