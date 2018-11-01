Dalmia Bharat Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,158.00 crore, Up 17.69% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,158.00 2,367.58 1,833.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,158.00 2,367.58 1,833.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 451.00 445.50 311.66 Purchase of Traded Goods 32.00 17.73 39.29 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -68.00 -21.83 -11.92 Power & Fuel 429.00 395.01 304.38 Employees Cost 165.00 168.15 160.58 Depreciation 303.00 179.76 154.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 802.00 856.07 594.60 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.00 327.19 280.33 Other Income 74.00 43.24 92.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.00 370.43 372.50 Interest 183.00 145.00 191.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -65.00 225.43 181.40 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -65.00 225.43 181.40 Tax -67.00 77.34 58.40 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.00 148.09 123.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.00 148.09 123.00 Minority Interest -- -23.84 -19.31 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.03 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.00 124.28 103.69 Equity Share Capital 17.83 17.83 17.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 13.94 11.66 Diluted EPS -- 13.86 11.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 13.94 11.66 Diluted EPS -- 13.86 11.56 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited