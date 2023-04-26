Dalmia Bharat Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,912.00 crore, up 15.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,912.00 crore in March 2023 up 15.74% from Rs. 3,380.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 589.00 crore in March 2023 down 1.01% from Rs. 595.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 748.00 crore in March 2023 up 1.77% from Rs. 735.00 crore in March 2022.