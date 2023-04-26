 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalmia Bharat Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,912.00 crore, up 15.74% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,912.00 crore in March 2023 up 15.74% from Rs. 3,380.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 589.00 crore in March 2023 down 1.01% from Rs. 595.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 748.00 crore in March 2023 up 1.77% from Rs. 735.00 crore in March 2022.

Dalmia Bharat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,912.00 3,355.00 3,380.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,912.00 3,355.00 3,380.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 532.00 493.00 487.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 46.00 1.00 10.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 172.00 -124.00 -65.00
Power & Fuel 871.00 -- 873.00
Employees Cost 191.00 193.00 179.00
Depreciation 336.00 325.00 334.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,393.00 2,147.00 1,214.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 371.00 320.00 348.00
Other Income 41.00 35.00 53.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 412.00 355.00 401.00
Interest 64.00 69.00 45.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 348.00 286.00 356.00
Exceptional Items -144.00 -- 4.00
P/L Before Tax 204.00 286.00 360.00
Tax 125.00 74.00 -239.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 79.00 212.00 599.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 1.00 4.00 1.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.00 216.00 600.00
Minority Interest -20.00 -14.00 -5.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 529.00 2.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 589.00 204.00 595.00
Equity Share Capital 37.00 38.00 37.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.42 10.88 31.79
Diluted EPS 31.41 10.87 31.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.42 10.88 31.79
Diluted EPS 31.41 10.87 31.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited