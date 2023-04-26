Dalmia Bharat Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,912.00 crore, up 15.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,912.00 crore in March 2023 up 15.74% from Rs. 3,380.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 589.00 crore in March 2023 down 1.01% from Rs. 595.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 748.00 crore in March 2023 up 1.77% from Rs. 735.00 crore in March 2022.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 31.79 in March 2022.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,920.90 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.37% returns over the last 6 months and 22.28% over the last 12 months.