    Dalmia Bharat Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,912.00 crore, up 15.74% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,912.00 crore in March 2023 up 15.74% from Rs. 3,380.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 589.00 crore in March 2023 down 1.01% from Rs. 595.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 748.00 crore in March 2023 up 1.77% from Rs. 735.00 crore in March 2022.

    Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 31.79 in March 2022.

    Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,920.90 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.37% returns over the last 6 months and 22.28% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,912.003,355.003,380.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,912.003,355.003,380.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials532.00493.00487.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods46.001.0010.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks172.00-124.00-65.00
    Power & Fuel871.00--873.00
    Employees Cost191.00193.00179.00
    Depreciation336.00325.00334.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,393.002,147.001,214.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax371.00320.00348.00
    Other Income41.0035.0053.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax412.00355.00401.00
    Interest64.0069.0045.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax348.00286.00356.00
    Exceptional Items-144.00--4.00
    P/L Before Tax204.00286.00360.00
    Tax125.0074.00-239.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.00212.00599.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items1.004.001.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.00216.00600.00
    Minority Interest-20.00-14.00-5.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates529.002.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates589.00204.00595.00
    Equity Share Capital37.0038.0037.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.4210.8831.79
    Diluted EPS31.4110.8731.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.4210.8831.79
    Diluted EPS31.4110.8731.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 09:44 am