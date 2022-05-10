 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalmia Bharat Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,380.00 crore, up 3.02% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,380.00 crore in March 2022 up 3.02% from Rs. 3,281.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 595.00 crore in March 2022 down 5.1% from Rs. 627.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 735.00 crore in March 2022 down 10.26% from Rs. 819.00 crore in March 2021.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 33.44 in March 2021.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,452.80 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,380.00 2,731.00 3,281.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,380.00 2,731.00 3,281.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 487.00 356.00 586.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.00 2.00 13.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -65.00 83.00 -41.00
Power & Fuel 873.00 -- 568.00
Employees Cost 179.00 184.00 194.00
Depreciation 334.00 302.00 330.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,214.00 1,695.00 1,182.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 348.00 109.00 449.00
Other Income 53.00 30.00 40.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 401.00 139.00 489.00
Interest 45.00 46.00 61.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 356.00 93.00 428.00
Exceptional Items 4.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 360.00 93.00 428.00
Tax -239.00 20.00 -212.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 599.00 73.00 640.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 1.00 30.00 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 600.00 103.00 640.00
Minority Interest -5.00 -- -13.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 595.00 103.00 627.00
Equity Share Capital 37.00 37.00 37.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.79 3.48 33.44
Diluted EPS 31.76 3.46 33.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.79 3.48 33.44
Diluted EPS 31.76 3.46 33.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Dalmia Bharat #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 10, 2022 11:21 am
