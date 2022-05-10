English
    Dalmia Bharat Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,380.00 crore, up 3.02% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,380.00 crore in March 2022 up 3.02% from Rs. 3,281.00 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 595.00 crore in March 2022 down 5.1% from Rs. 627.00 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 735.00 crore in March 2022 down 10.26% from Rs. 819.00 crore in March 2021.

    Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 33.44 in March 2021.

    Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,452.80 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

    Dalmia Bharat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,380.002,731.003,281.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,380.002,731.003,281.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials487.00356.00586.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.002.0013.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-65.0083.00-41.00
    Power & Fuel873.00--568.00
    Employees Cost179.00184.00194.00
    Depreciation334.00302.00330.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,214.001,695.001,182.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax348.00109.00449.00
    Other Income53.0030.0040.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax401.00139.00489.00
    Interest45.0046.0061.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax356.0093.00428.00
    Exceptional Items4.00----
    P/L Before Tax360.0093.00428.00
    Tax-239.0020.00-212.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities599.0073.00640.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items1.0030.00--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period600.00103.00640.00
    Minority Interest-5.00---13.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates595.00103.00627.00
    Equity Share Capital37.0037.0037.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.793.4833.44
    Diluted EPS31.763.4633.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.793.4833.44
    Diluted EPS31.763.4633.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 10, 2022 11:21 am
