Dalmia Bharat Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,281.00 crore, up 32.14% Y-o-Y

April 30, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,281.00 crore in March 2021 up 32.14% from Rs. 2,483.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 627.00 crore in March 2021 up 2311.54% from Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 819.00 crore in March 2021 up 50.55% from Rs. 544.00 crore in March 2020.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 33.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.35 in March 2020.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,537.50 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.07% returns over the last 6 months and 194.91% over the last 12 months.

Dalmia Bharat
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,281.002,857.002,483.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,281.002,857.002,483.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials586.00433.00516.00
Purchase of Traded Goods13.0011.0011.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.0035.00-11.00
Power & Fuel568.00499.00386.00
Employees Cost194.00176.00164.00
Depreciation330.00329.00375.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,182.001,009.00929.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax449.00365.00113.00
Other Income40.0046.0056.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax489.00411.00169.00
Interest61.0094.00104.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax428.00317.0065.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax428.00317.0065.00
Tax-212.00134.0041.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities640.00183.0024.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period640.00183.0024.00
Minority Interest-13.00-1.002.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates627.00182.0026.00
Equity Share Capital37.0037.0039.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.449.701.35
Diluted EPS33.399.681.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.449.701.35
Diluted EPS33.399.671.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Dalmia Bharat #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Apr 30, 2021 01:43 pm

