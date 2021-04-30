Dalmia Bharat Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,281.00 crore, up 32.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,281.00 crore in March 2021 up 32.14% from Rs. 2,483.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 627.00 crore in March 2021 up 2311.54% from Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 819.00 crore in March 2021 up 50.55% from Rs. 544.00 crore in March 2020.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 33.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.35 in March 2020.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,537.50 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.07% returns over the last 6 months and 194.91% over the last 12 months.