Dalmia Bharat Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,483.00 crore, down 12.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,483.00 crore in March 2020 down 12.63% from Rs. 2,842.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2020 down 88.6% from Rs. 228.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 544.00 crore in March 2020 down 25.07% from Rs. 726.00 crore in March 2019.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.81 in March 2019.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 564.35 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.74% returns over the last 6 months and -51.80% over the last 12 months.