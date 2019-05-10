Dalmia Bharat Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,842.00 crore, up 7.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,842.00 crore in March 2019 up 7.94% from Rs. 2,633.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 228.00 crore in March 2019 up 78.13% from Rs. 128.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 726.00 crore in March 2019 up 15.06% from Rs. 631.00 crore in March 2018.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 11.81 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,116.50 on May 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.15% returns over the last 6 months and -14.65% over the last 12 months.