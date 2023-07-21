English
    Dalmia Bharat Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,624.00 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,624.00 crore in June 2023 up 9.75% from Rs. 3,302.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.00 crore in June 2023 down 33.67% from Rs. 196.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 667.00 crore in June 2023 up 9.17% from Rs. 611.00 crore in June 2022.

    Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.46 in June 2022.

    Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 2,021.30 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.80% returns over the last 6 months and 40.35% over the last 12 months.

    Dalmia Bharat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,624.003,912.003,302.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,624.003,912.003,302.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials538.00532.00439.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods96.0046.002.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-68.00172.00-21.00
    Power & Fuel--871.00952.00
    Employees Cost222.00191.00198.00
    Depreciation399.00336.00312.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,226.001,393.001,143.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax211.00371.00277.00
    Other Income57.0041.0022.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax268.00412.00299.00
    Interest83.0064.0047.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax185.00348.00252.00
    Exceptional Items---144.00--
    P/L Before Tax185.00204.00252.00
    Tax41.00125.0064.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities144.0079.00188.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--1.00--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period144.0080.00188.00
    Minority Interest-14.00-20.00-9.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--529.0017.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates130.00589.00196.00
    Equity Share Capital37.0037.0037.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.9531.4210.46
    Diluted EPS6.9531.4110.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.9531.4210.46
    Diluted EPS6.9531.4110.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

