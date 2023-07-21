Dalmia Bharat Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,624.00 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,624.00 crore in June 2023 up 9.75% from Rs. 3,302.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.00 crore in June 2023 down 33.67% from Rs. 196.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 667.00 crore in June 2023 up 9.17% from Rs. 611.00 crore in June 2022.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.46 in June 2022.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 2,021.30 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.80% returns over the last 6 months and 40.35% over the last 12 months.