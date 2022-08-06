 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalmia Bharat Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,302.00 crore, up 27.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,302.00 crore in June 2022 up 27.54% from Rs. 2,589.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.00 crore in June 2022 down 13.66% from Rs. 227.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 611.00 crore in June 2022 down 16.3% from Rs. 730.00 crore in June 2021.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.23 in June 2021.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,561.00 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.55% returns over the last 6 months and -23.30% over the last 12 months.

Dalmia Bharat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,302.00 3,380.00 2,589.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,302.00 3,380.00 2,589.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 439.00 487.00 407.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.00 10.00 4.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.00 -65.00 -144.00
Power & Fuel 952.00 873.00 517.00
Employees Cost 198.00 179.00 191.00
Depreciation 312.00 334.00 298.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,143.00 1,214.00 910.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 277.00 348.00 406.00
Other Income 22.00 53.00 26.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 299.00 401.00 432.00
Interest 47.00 45.00 60.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 252.00 356.00 372.00
Exceptional Items -- 4.00 --
P/L Before Tax 252.00 360.00 372.00
Tax 64.00 -239.00 95.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 188.00 599.00 277.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 1.00 -39.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 188.00 600.00 238.00
Minority Interest -9.00 -5.00 -11.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 17.00 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 196.00 595.00 227.00
Equity Share Capital 37.00 37.00 37.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.46 31.79 14.23
Diluted EPS 10.44 31.76 14.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.46 31.79 14.23
Diluted EPS 10.44 31.76 14.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 6, 2022
