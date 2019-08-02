Dalmia Bharat Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,537.00 crore, up 7.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,537.00 crore in June 2019 up 7.14% from Rs. 2,368.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.00 crore in June 2019 up 172.22% from Rs. 54.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 713.00 crore in June 2019 up 29.4% from Rs. 551.00 crore in June 2018.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 7.62 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2018.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 924.60 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.71% returns over the last 6 months and -22.45% over the last 12 months.