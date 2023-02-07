 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dalmia Bharat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,355.00 crore, up 22.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,355.00 crore in December 2022 up 22.85% from Rs. 2,731.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.00 crore in December 2022 up 98.06% from Rs. 103.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 680.00 crore in December 2022 up 54.2% from Rs. 441.00 crore in December 2021.

Dalmia Bharat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,355.00 2,971.00 2,731.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,355.00 2,971.00 2,731.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 493.00 442.00 356.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.00 3.00 2.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -124.00 -4.00 83.00
Power & Fuel -- 892.00 --
Employees Cost 193.00 189.00 184.00
Depreciation 325.00 332.00 302.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,147.00 1,072.00 1,695.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 320.00 45.00 109.00
Other Income 35.00 38.00 30.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 355.00 83.00 139.00
Interest 69.00 54.00 46.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 286.00 29.00 93.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 286.00 29.00 93.00
Tax 74.00 -21.00 20.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 212.00 50.00 73.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 4.00 -9.00 30.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 216.00 41.00 103.00
Minority Interest -14.00 -1.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.00 6.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 204.00 46.00 103.00
Equity Share Capital 38.00 37.00 37.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.88 2.47 3.48
Diluted EPS 10.87 2.47 3.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.88 2.47 3.48
Diluted EPS 10.87 2.47 3.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited