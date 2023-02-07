English
    Dalmia Bharat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,355.00 crore, up 22.85% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,355.00 crore in December 2022 up 22.85% from Rs. 2,731.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.00 crore in December 2022 up 98.06% from Rs. 103.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 680.00 crore in December 2022 up 54.2% from Rs. 441.00 crore in December 2021.

    Dalmia Bharat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,355.002,971.002,731.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,355.002,971.002,731.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials493.00442.00356.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.003.002.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-124.00-4.0083.00
    Power & Fuel--892.00--
    Employees Cost193.00189.00184.00
    Depreciation325.00332.00302.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,147.001,072.001,695.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax320.0045.00109.00
    Other Income35.0038.0030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax355.0083.00139.00
    Interest69.0054.0046.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax286.0029.0093.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax286.0029.0093.00
    Tax74.00-21.0020.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities212.0050.0073.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items4.00-9.0030.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period216.0041.00103.00
    Minority Interest-14.00-1.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.006.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates204.0046.00103.00
    Equity Share Capital38.0037.0037.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.882.473.48
    Diluted EPS10.872.473.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.882.473.48
    Diluted EPS10.872.473.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited