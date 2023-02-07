Dalmia Bharat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,355.00 crore, up 22.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,355.00 crore in December 2022 up 22.85% from Rs. 2,731.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.00 crore in December 2022 up 98.06% from Rs. 103.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 680.00 crore in December 2022 up 54.2% from Rs. 441.00 crore in December 2021.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 10.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in December 2021.

