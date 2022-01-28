Dalmia Bharat Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,731.00 crore, down 4.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,731.00 crore in December 2021 down 4.41% from Rs. 2,857.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.00 crore in December 2021 down 43.41% from Rs. 182.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 441.00 crore in December 2021 down 40.41% from Rs. 740.00 crore in December 2020.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.70 in December 2020.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,726.35 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.28% returns over the last 6 months and 49.21% over the last 12 months.