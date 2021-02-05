MARKET NEWS

Dalmia Bharat Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,857.00 crore, up 18.16% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,857.00 crore in December 2020 up 18.16% from Rs. 2,418.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.00 crore in December 2020 up 658.33% from Rs. 24.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 740.00 crore in December 2020 up 41.49% from Rs. 523.00 crore in December 2019.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 9.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2019.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,268.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.82% returns over the last 6 months and 44.72% over the last 12 months.

Dalmia Bharat
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,857.002,410.002,418.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,857.002,410.002,418.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials433.00365.00415.00
Purchase of Traded Goods11.0012.0010.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.0015.006.00
Power & Fuel499.00350.00--
Employees Cost176.00169.00169.00
Depreciation329.00302.00405.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,009.00796.001,363.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax365.00401.0050.00
Other Income46.0041.0068.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax411.00442.00118.00
Interest94.0074.0093.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax317.00368.0025.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax317.00368.0025.00
Tax134.00136.00-1.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities183.00232.0026.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period183.00232.0026.00
Minority Interest-1.00---2.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates182.00232.0024.00
Equity Share Capital37.0037.0039.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.7012.241.25
Diluted EPS9.6812.221.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.7012.241.25
Diluted EPS9.6712.221.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 5, 2021 12:33 pm

