Dalmia Bharat Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,857.00 crore, up 18.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,857.00 crore in December 2020 up 18.16% from Rs. 2,418.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.00 crore in December 2020 up 658.33% from Rs. 24.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 740.00 crore in December 2020 up 41.49% from Rs. 523.00 crore in December 2019.

Dalmia Bharat EPS has increased to Rs. 9.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2019.

Dalmia Bharat shares closed at 1,268.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.82% returns over the last 6 months and 44.72% over the last 12 months.