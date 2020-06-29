Dalal Street Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 70% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 70% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 99.31% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 90% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.

Dalal Street EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2020 from Rs. 66.07 in March 2019.

Dalal Street shares closed at 305.90 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 63.28% returns over the last 6 months and 23.62% over the last 12 months.