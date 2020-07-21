Dalal Street Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 30% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalal Street Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2020 down 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020 down 282.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019.
Dalal Street shares closed at 230.65 on July 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.90% returns over the last 6 months and 9.24% over the last 12 months.
|Dalal Street Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.07
|0.05
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.07
|0.05
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.00
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.03
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.05
|0.03
|Interest
|0.05
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.02
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.02
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|0.63
|0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|0.63
|0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|0.63
|0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|0.63
|0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 09:11 am