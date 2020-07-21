Dalal Street Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 30% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2020 down 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020 down 282.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019.

Dalal Street shares closed at 230.65 on July 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.90% returns over the last 6 months and 9.24% over the last 12 months.