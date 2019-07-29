Dalal Street Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalal Street Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 up 148.5% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 up 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

Dalal Street EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2018.

Dalal Street shares closed at 211.15 on July 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -48.11% returns over the last 6 months and 54.97% over the last 12 months.